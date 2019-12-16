Demolition of the former Star-Kist Cannery

A Draft Initial Study/Negative Declaration for the Star-Kist Cannery Facility Project at 1050 Ways Street on Terminal Island has been released for public review, Dec. 12 for a period of 30 days.

The proposed project involves the demolition of the former Star-Kist cannery facilities on a 16.5-acre site within Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles. The proposed project involves demolition of all facilities within the project footprint including a small wooden dock, grading, covering exposed dirt with crushed miscellaneous base, and installation of perimeter fencing and lighting. No operations are proposed at this time.

Details: www.portoflosangeles.org under the “Environment” tab.