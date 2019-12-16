Clean Air Action Plan Workshop

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will host a public workshop Dec. 18, to present a proposed rate structure to help accelerate the conversion of the San Pedro Bay truck fleet to cleaner, less-polluting models.

As part of the 2017 Clean Air Action Plan Update, or CAAP, the ports committed to update the Clean Truck programs, which serve as models for more sustainable goods movement by transitioning to the cleanest trucks to move containers to and from marine terminals. The workshop will include a staff presentation on the proposed rate and a timeline for consideration.

The Clean Trucks Fund Rate Study and Rate Proposal will be posted to the Clean Air Action Plan website at, www.cleanairactionplan.org/strategies/trucks prior to the workshop.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 18,

Details:www.cleanairactionplan.org

Venue: Bob Foster Civic Chambers, Long Beach City Hall, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach