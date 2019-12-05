A Christmas Carol

For more than 175 years Charles Dickens’ memorable characters, including Scrooge, three ghosts, and the Cratchits, have reminded us that open hearts and goodwill toward others are the true gifts of the season.The show runs through Dec. 22

Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 1 p.m. Sat., Sun. and 6 p.m. Sun., Dec. 6 to 15

Cost: $18 to $24

Details: 562-856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Center for the Performing Art, 6200 E Atherton St., Long Beach