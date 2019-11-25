Port News: Sustainability and Environmental Agreement, Port Sponsorships, POLA on Tariff’s, POLB’s October

POLA And Copenhagen Malmö Sign Collaborative Agreement on Sustainability, Environment

SAN PEDRO – The Ports of Los Angeles and Copenhagen Malmö Port AB (CMP) have entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on sustainability and environmental issues. Officials from both ports signed the Memorandum at a ceremony held at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

The Memorandum between the two ports focuses on facilitating dialogue, information exchange and sharing of best practices. Key areas of cooperation identified under the agreement include energy use and alternative energy sources; advance clean marine terminal equipment technology, ocean-going vessels and drayage trucks; and involvement in global environmental associations and initiatives.

Gene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles said this agreement further solidifies POLA’s partnership with CMP, and mutual interest in promoting the most efficient, most sustainable goods movement possible.

Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO of CMP said, “In order to accelerate solutions on sustainable matters, we need to push for new technologies and new ways of working. Strong partnerships are key to solid and speedy development – and we hope this agreement will also accelerate cooperation between the green maritime development in our two regions for mutual benefit.”

CMP is the largest port operator in the Öresund region. CMP is a full-service port and a designated Core Port in Europe. Strategically located in one of the world’s busiest sounds, Öresund, CMP is a leading cruise port in Northern Europe and operates Scandinavia’s largest logistics hub for new cars.

Port Sponsorships Awarded to $376,000 to Community Groups

LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners the week of Nov. 11, awarded 124 sponsorships totaling $376,000 to promote local groups advancing causes such as the arts, environment, social justice and historic preservationSince 2007, the Port of Long Beach has given more than $9 million to the community through its sponsorship program, supporting community groups’ events and projects, while also helping the Port communicate about its projects and programs with local residents and other audiences.

Requests for sponsorship funding are open twice each year, in March and September. For the 2020 fiscal year that began Oct. 1, the board approved a $1 million budget for the program.

Events sponsored for this call include the Cambodia Town Culture Parade and Festival, the Shared Science 2020 Tech Girls Workshop, Long Beach Homeless Coalition’s LB Homelessness Ally Program and the Community Action Team’s 30‐Minute Beach Cleanups.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/portsponsorshipawards

Tariffs Take Toll on POLA October Volumes

SAN PEDRO – The Port of Los Angeles moved 770,189 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, a 19.1 percent decrease compared to 2018’s record-breaking October. After 10 months of 2019, total volumes have increased 1.8 percent compared to last year, which was the busiest year ever at America’s top port.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said, with 25 percent fewer ship calls, 12 consecutive months of declining exports and decreasing imports, the port is beginning to feel the far-reaching effects of the U.S.-China trade war on American exporters and manufacturers. The port expect soft volumes in the months ahead and with the holiday season here and less cargo means fewer jobs for American workers. Seroka called for a negotiated settlement and the tariffs to be lifted.

In October 2018, cargo owners were importing cargo at a record pace to get ahead of expected tariffs. This October, imports decreased 19.1 percent to 392,768 TEUs compared to the previous year. Exports declined 19.3 percent to 140,332 TEUs, the 12th consecutive monthly decline of exports. Empty containers also declined 19 percent to 237,088 TEUs. Combined, October volumes were 770,189 TEUs.

Second-Best October For Long Beach Cargo

LONG BEACH – Although tariffs continued to impact cargo volumes, the Port of Long Beach had the second-busiest October in its 108-year history.

A total of 688,425 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled in October, 2.4 percent less than the same month last year. Imports dipped 7.4 percent to 337,062 TEUs, while exports jumped 9.8 percent to 131,635 TEUs. Empty containers delivered overseas to be filled with goods decreased 0.8 percent to 219,728 TEUs.

The Port moved 6,366,787 TEUs during the first 10 months of 2019, 5.4 percent down from last year’s record-setting pace