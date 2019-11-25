Norwegian Cruise Line Passengers Sickened Before Trip

Photo by Raphael Richardson

On Nov. 24, six persons aboard the Norwegian Cruise Lines ship, Norwegian Joy, fell ill, four of them were transported to area hospitals. The passengers were disembarking form the Port of Los Angeles Sunday morning when the passengers became ill. None of the patients displayed life-threatening symptoms.

In a released statement, Norwegian Cruise Lines said a few guests aboard the Norwegian Joy experienced a stomach related illness.

“To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures,” the Norwegian Cruise Lines public relations department said. “As such, upon the ship’s planned return to Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, a thorough inspection and rigorous cleaning and disinfection of the ship and terminal were conducted.”

The ship departed Los Angeles on Nov. 24 for a seven-day cruise to the Mexican Riviera and will return to Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

The cruise line said they will continue to monitor the situation.