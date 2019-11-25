Board of Supervisors News: Temple Beth El First Female Rabbi Delivers Invocation

Temple Beth-El’s First Female Rabbi Delivers Invocation for County Board of Supervisors Meeting

LOS ANGELES – Rabbi Cassi Cail, the first female Rabbi of Temple Beth El in San Pedro, Nov. 12, delivered the invocation for the Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting under the invitation of County Supervisor and Chair Janice Hahn.

“What sacred work is done each week in serving the community, in living up to the kind of legacy set by our veterans, by so many, who do everything that they can in order to serve our great County,” said Rabbi Cail in delivering the invocation. “God of justice and mercy, of compassion and love, may you fill all of us with the patience to listen to our brothers and sisters and truly hear them. May you give us the wisdom to use our words wisely, to fill our hearts with justice and compassion as we try to serve the needs of a wonderfully-diverse County.”

Supervisor Hahn said Rabbi Cail is passionate about her work and social justice. At San Pedro’s Temple Beth El, she continues to honor the legacy of bringing communities together around important issues in Los Angeles.

Rabbi Cail was ordained in in 2011 from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, where she also received a Master’s in Jewish Literature. Prior to serving as Temple Beth El’s first female Rabbi, she worked as a congregational Rabbi for Temple Emanu-El of Utica, NY and then Temple Or Elohim in Jericho, NY. While in Seminary, she co-founded a group called The Wandering Jews of Astoria, serving unaffiliated Jews in their 20s and 30s. She now lives in San Pedro with her husband and two children

County, State File Joint Lawsuit Against JUUL Alleging e-Cigarette Company Targeted Teens

LOS ANGELES – Nov. 18, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, in her role as Chair of the Board of Supervisors, joined California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey to announce a joint lawsuit filed this morning against San Francisco-based electronic cigarette maker, JUUL, Labs, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that JUUL violated California law by:

Failing to include required warnings about exposure to chemicals linked to cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm; Delivering tobacco products directly to underage persons; Delivering tobacco products directly to consumers without properly verifying their age; Violating the privacy rights of minors by sending marketing material to the email addresses of underage individuals who failed age verification on JUUL’s website; Creating a public health epidemic, particularly among young people, with an addictive and harmful product. This epidemic has had serious negative effects on public schools across the state.

As of November 13, the CDC reported 42 deaths in patients with e-cigarette or vaping product use, with a further 2,172 cases of associated lung injury reported nationwide. Four of the deaths reported were patients in California.

In September, the Board approved a landmark ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in unincorporated areas of the County and subsequently launched a targeted public health campaign to educate young people on the dangers of vaping.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/juulecigarettecomplaint

County to Intervene in Board and Care Closures

LOS ANGELES — The Board of Supervisors, Nov. 12, passed a motion authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to address the Board and Care crisis throughout LA County.

Adult Residential Facilities and Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, commonly referred to as “Board and Cares” are vital housing resources for many LA County residents with mental illnesses and other health needs. Board and Cares provide these individuals with a stable home, meals, and various other supportive services.

These facilities have been closing at a rapid rate due to increasing costs and stagnant reimbursement rates from the State. Since 2016, thirty-nine Board and Cares serving 949 individuals were forced to close their doors, leaving their vulnerable residents scrambling to avoid homelessness. Many more facilities are at risk of closing.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said these board and care facilities are often the only thing standing between their residents and homelessness. The state needs to start reimbursing these facilities for the actual cost of the care they provide. But until that happens, the county is going to step up and give these facilities the support they need to keep their doors open so they can continue to be homes for our most vulnerable residents.

A two-year long process brought together Board and Care owners and clients to discuss their needs. The resulting motion directs the Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, and the Chief Executive Office to identify funding for both operations and capital improvements to preserve and expand existing Board and Care facilities.

Remarkably, exactly one year ago in San Pedro, 140 residents of Harbor View House, the longtime mental healthcare residence had been given one week to move out by a Nov. 21 deadline when the center was to be closed and ostensibly redeveloped into apartments in relation to the new Waterfront plans.

Board of Supervisors Honor Community Members for Contributions to the LA County Native American Community

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Nov. 5, honored three community members for their numerous contributions to the Los Angeles Native American community as part of Native American Heritage Month. Recognized nationally during the month of November since 1976, Native American Heritage Month is an opportunity to acknowledge the many tribes of Los Angeles County basin, namely its first peoples, the Tongva, Fernandeño Tataviam and Ventureño Chumash, and the urban Indian population that comprise members of more than 200 tribes.

The three honorees were recognized by the Los Angeles County/City Native American Indian Commission and Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell at the 2019 American Indian Heritage Month kick-off at Los Angeles City Hall. The honorees and their families were honored once more at the 2019 LANAIC Pow Wow in Grand Park on November 16.

The honorees are: Saginaw Grant (Sac and Fox, Iowa and Otoe-Missouria Nations), Randy Reinholz (Choctaw) and Omerlene A. Thompson (Akimel O’otham/Choctaw).