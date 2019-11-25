Climate Change Solutions

The Anderson Memorial senior center will host a public presentation on “Climate Change: Political Solutions” December 3.

Robert Kalayjian, a volunteer with the Long Beach/South Bay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will speak about the climate crisis and how the rise in carbon emissions can be mitigated by a Carbon Fee and Dividend. In this plan, fossil fuel producers pay a fee on their emissions, and all the proceeds are distributed to US households. He will discuss a Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation now before Congress that has been cosponsored by many southern California Representatives.

Lunch will follow the presentation.

Time: 11 a.m. Dec. 3

Details: 310-548-7596.

Venue: Anderson Memorial, 838 S. Mesa St., San Pedro,