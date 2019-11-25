Climate Change Solutions

  • 11/25/2019
  • Reporters Desk

The Anderson Memorial senior center will host a public presentation on “Climate Change: Political Solutions” December 3.
Robert Kalayjian, a volunteer with the Long Beach/South Bay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will speak about the climate crisis and how the rise in carbon emissions can be mitigated by a Carbon Fee and Dividend. In this plan, fossil fuel producers pay a fee on their emissions, and all the proceeds are distributed to US households. He will discuss a Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation now before Congress that has been cosponsored by many southern California Representatives.
Lunch will follow the presentation.

Time: 11 a.m. Dec. 3

Details: 310-548-7596.

Venue: Anderson Memorial, 838 S. Mesa St., San Pedro,

Share this article:
Facebook
Twitter
Reporters Desk



More in RLn

LB Tenants Go on Rent Strike After Eviction

The Beauty of Men Captures the Soft Side of Masculinity

Truckers, Teamsters Cheer as Supreme Court Seals Misclassification Court Battle

Was Wright’s Pardon Wrong?

Automation as Threat to Community

Teachers, Parents Fight to Save Public Education in the Harbor Area

‘L.A. County Report Tackles Black Over-representation in Homelessness