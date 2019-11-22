Holiday Shootings in the Harbor Area

By Raphael Richardson and Chris Villanueva

LONG BEACH – Five people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Long Beach, at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of East 10th Street, Long Beach Police Department Lieutenant Byron Blair stated. Upon arrival, officers located four victims — two adult males and two adult females — with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were transported in stable condition and are expected to survive. Officers then located a fifth victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound, who transported himself to the hospital. He is also expected to survive.

Police say the suspect is an African American man last seen driving a gray or silver minivan. The suspect is still outstanding. LBPD gang detectives are investigating the incident and possible motive.