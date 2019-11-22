Harbor Area Restaurants Give a Cooking Hand

By Terelle Jerricks, Managing Editor

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family is a challenge some embrace and others do not. If you’re not gathering with an extended family and friends for the traditional feast here are a few options for dining without the stress

Here are a few Harbor Area restaurants Random Lengths News recommends for those who want to shirk this traditional workload.

The Whale & Ale

San Pedro’s traditional holiday standard bearer will be serving the Thanksgiving essentials: freshly carved roast turkey with vegetables, mashed potatoes, stuffing, country gravy and cranberry sauce. But there’s also plenty to choose from for anyone who prefers a less-traditional dinner. Expect to see beef Wellington, The Whale & Ale roast prime rib au jus, an 8-ounce choice filet mignon, roast rack of New Zealand lamb, shepherd’s pie, curry, glazed twice-roasted quarter duckling in Cumberland sauce and baked Scottish salmon. Featured on Thanksgiving evening is 2019’s beaujolais nouveau, which is annually shipped from France around the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Whale & Ale tends to get busy so reservations are a must.

Time: 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28

Details: 310-832-0363; www.whaleandale.com

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Conrad’s Mexican Grill

Conrad’s Mexican Grill will be preparing roast turkeys to go for those who dread cooking the bird. And they have lots of side dishes too. Make sure to place your orders well in advance.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: 424-264-5452

Venue: 367 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Queen Mary

Enjoy first-class dining aboard the world-famous Queen Mary and celebrate Thanksgiving in style by reserving a table at Sir Winston’s Restaurant & Lounge or Chelsea Chowder House. Otherwise, walk-ins are welcome at the Promenade Cafe’s award-winning brunch until all tables are full.

The award-winning cuisine at Sir Winston’s features a menu of traditional favorites served while pianist Scott MacDonald tickles standard tunes from the ivories. Hours are 12 to 7 p.m. Prices range $74 and $24.95 for children ages 4 to 11. For reservations call 562-499-1657. Parking is $8 with restaurant validation.

People whose Thanksgiving tradition includes NFL football can catch the televised games with roast turkey and other delicious favorites at the Observation Bar and Chelsea Chowder House.

No trip to Chelsea’s would be complete without trying one of their signature chowders. Hours of operation are from 5 to 10 p.m. Costs are $48 and $19.95 for children ages 4 to 11. For details call

562- 499-1685.

The Promenade Cafe’s atmosphere of casual and friendly fun does not preclude a classic family Thanksgiving Day dinner overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Hours of operation are from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Costs are $49 and $19.95 for children 4 to 11.

The rest of the family can burn off holiday calories by visiting Chill, where there is ice skating, ice tubing, and marvelling at the incredible Ice Kingdom.

Details: www.queenmary.com

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach