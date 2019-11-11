Random Letters— 11-7-19

Wesson Vents at LA Times Attack

As you all know, I’m a pretty even-tempered guy. But sometimes, even I have to vent. And this is one of those times.

A few days ago, my opponents, with the help of the Los Angeles Times, took a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook against Vice President Biden and launched a smear campaign against me using my son as a weapon. That’s right. My son.

Using opposition research paid for by my opponents, the LA Times wasted 2,500 words using unnamed sources and sensational conjecture to print a political hit piece against my family. But it’s worse than a political hit piece—at least opposing candidates have to provide sources and evidence of who paid for their attacks, and how much.

The motivation is obvious: To slow down the freight train momentum of the front runner in the race to represent Los Angeles’ 2nd Supervisorial District.

And make no mistake. I am the frontrunner.

This summer we announced that my campaign for Supervisor raised more than all of my opponents combined. With that news and the support of more than 60 local elected leaders, every major law enforcement organization in Los Angeles and hundreds of labor groups, including the Los Angeles Labor Federation, UTLA, City & County Fire and the LA/OC Building Trades, my campaign stands stronger than ever before.

With your help, we have made enormous progress and released the most detailed plan to address the most important issues facing LA County’s 2nd District including homelessness, affordable housing, traffic, climate change and family health and safety.

Mudslinging tactics haven’t worked against me in the past and they won’t work in the future. It only serves to strengthen my commitment to fight and make Los Angeles County a better place to live, work and raise a family. I hope that you stand with me against these attacks.

Herb Wesson, Los Angeles City Council President

In Memory of Pamela Seager

I wish to extend a grateful thank you to all the people who have contacted me after the passing of my wife, Pamela Seager. Also, to the folks who took time to attend her memorial. It was comforting. Her memorial was videotaped and can be seen online at

https://vimeo.com/363618011/400a508390

Scott Burchard, Long Beach