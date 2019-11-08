This column may be called Random Opportunities to Give Back, but it could just as well be called random opportunities to be generous when for three-quarters of the year we are absorbed with all things connected to ourselves. This holiday season is a chance for us to connect to our neighbors and our communities, to offer a kind word and a helping hand to folks in need.

Harbor Interfaith Services

During this holiday season, Harbor Interfaith is planning to distribute more than 700 complete meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The organization needs your help with donations. Here are the items needed: frozen turkeys (Thanksgiving), spiral hams (Christmas); canned vegetables, potatoes, stuffing mix, canned yams or sweet potatoes, cake mixes and frosting and grocery store gift cards.

Times: 5 p.m Nov. 22 and 5 p.m. Dec. 19

Details: 310-831-0603 x224

Venue: Harbor Interfaith Services, 670 W. 9th St., San Pedro

Warren Chapel C.M.E Church

Enjoy a free community Thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Warren Chapel C.M.E Church and Justice for Murdered Children.

Time: 12 to 4 p.m. Nov. 23

Details: 310-832-1145

Venue: Toberman Neighborhood Center, 1039 W. Elberon Ave., San Pedro

A Needy Wilmington

Come out and help the many volunteers from Wilmington’s charitable community serve a hot Thanksgiving meal to those in needs. Clothing, toys, and toiletries will also be distributed.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov 28

Details: bit.ly/the411thanksgivingintheharbor

Venue: D Street between Avalon Boulevard and Maine Avenue, Wilmington

God’s Army United Services

For 30-plus years, God’s Army has responded to the hunger crisis in various Counties and Countries by providing food, clothing, and shelter to people in need. The concept came to founder Vern Elder Ryan after his many years of service with the Los Angeles and Long Beach Food banks. Come to the first Saturday of the month to learn how to partner with GAUS. Sign up your organization for weekly free food pick up.

Details: 424-558-4427; www.gaunitedservices.org

New Challenge Ministries Torrance

Service is available to anyone and is not based upon religious affiliation. This is a program to serve the community and those in need. Food offered varies from day-to-day, but includes milk, eggs, cheese, bread, vegetables, fruits or juices.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Details: 310-320-4171

Venue: New Challenge Ministries, 21804 Halldale Ave., Torrance

Long Beach Rescue Mission

Providing a meal is often the first step to meeting the immediate needs of men, women, and children who are in a state of despair and hopelessness. With your help and generosity, our kitchen serves around 250,000 meals per year.

Time: 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m., daily

Details: 562-591-1292

Venue: 1430 Pacific Ave., Long Beach

Coast Christian Fellowship

Give out free groceries for those in need.

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays

Details: 310-373-8573

Venue: Coast Christian Fellowship, 4000 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance

The School Food Pantry

Food pantry provides a great selection of fresh fruits and vegetables. Groceries are provided to families and individuals.

Time: Every first and third Friday of the month (Pantry services will be closed when school is not in session)

Details: 562-612-5001

Venue: Stevenson Elementary School, 515 Lime Ave., Long Beach

Community Food Pantry

Everyone needs to have the ability to nutritious healthy food. The program Food Pantry offers healthy food to homelessness and low-income families in the community.

Details: 562-426-9669

Time: Every fourth Wednesday of the month

Venue: Lilly of the Valley Church 3056 Sante Fe Ave Long Beach

Food Net-San Pedro Service Center

Food Net Center provides food to low-income families and seniors.

Time: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Details: 310-519-6091

Venue: Food-Net San Pedro Service Center, 769 W. 3rd St., San Pedro

San Pedro Temple Corps

The Salvation Army in San Pedro is responsible to lead by assessing meals which includes serving food.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays

Details: 310-832-7228

Venue: 138 S. Bandini St., San Pedro

Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church

For 28 years, Mt. Sinai gives back by hosting its Annual Harvest Community Dinner and clothing drive. Church members donate, prepare and serve the meals. Last year, more than 200 meals were served. In addition to the meal, while supplies last, the guest will be able to take away clothing, non-perishable food items as well as toiletry items.

Time: 12 p.m. Nov. 23

Details: 310-833-3223; mtsinaisanpedro.org/

Venue: Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 225 S. Mesa St., San Pedro