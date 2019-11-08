Barragán Talks Impeachment

By Dennis J. Freeman, Carson Reporter

Rep. Nannette Diaz Barragán brought her voice to the nation’s healthcare woes and impeachment talk of President Donald Trump in Carson on Nov. 2. Barragán, who represents cities and communities from Carson to Wilmington and San Pedro in her 44th District, made her appearance at Stevenson Park as part of a community town hall event at the park’s gymnasium.

Barragán’s chief starting point centered on the growing national debt that’s been reported in other media outlets.

“The debt has exploded under this administration,” Barragán said. “When President [Barack] Obama handed it off, this economy was in great shape.”

Barragán noted that the debt exploded after Trump signed the so-called Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which also transformed the tax code.

“I don’t know about you, but I had to pay $5,000 this year in taxes, the first time that I’ve ever had to pay more money,” Barragán said. “That tax benefit went to the top 1 percent of corporations… If you’re going to [explode the debt, then] provide all of us with healthcare… provide us all with education.”

In September, Barragán and Earl “Buddy” Carter (GA-R) introduced House Resolution 4499, also known as the Research Endowment Revitalization Act. The bill allows the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to resume providing grants for critical research into minority health disparities.

“This bill will allow more eligible institutions to conduct groundbreaking research to expand access to healthcare for underserved communities like ours in California’s 44th District,” Barragán said.

Healthcare was one of the driving forces behind the town hall, but from a national and global perspective, the impeachment discussion around No. 45 has exploded on Capitol Hill. Barragán informed her constituents that what is happening now in Washington, D.C. is not a full-fledged impeachment but a formal process that might wind up that way. The House of Representatives took up a vote to formalize impeachment proceedings against Trump in a 232-196 vote in October.

“It is not a vote to say, ‘Do you want to impeach the President?’” Barragán said. “This vote was