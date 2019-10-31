Hallow’s Eve Harbor Area Shootings

Shooting Leaves a Harbor City Man Dead

One man is dead after a shooting in Harbor City.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 252nd and Normandie a little after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. When they arrived at scene, police found a man, who appeared to be in his 40s, deceased at the scene.

Officers immediately covered the body and requested a pop-up canopy. Police spoke to witnesses and collected evidence while Normandie from 253rd to 252nd in both directions. There was no immediate suspect description or any available additional info.

3 Dead, 9 Wounded at Long Beach Halloween Party

LONG BEACH – Three people are dead and nine others were injured after a gunman opened fire on a Halloween party in Long Beach, on October 29. The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of East 7th street around 10:45 pm Tuesday night. Upon arrival the first responding units observed 25 to 30 people at the location and directed them to assist each other to safety while officers investigated. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived and declared a Mass Casualty Incident for additional resources to assist in aiding them with twelve victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nine of the victims – seven females adults and two adult males – were transported to local area hospital with various gunshot wounds. An additional three adult males were determined deceased to the rear of the location by Long Beach Fire personnel.

The investigation revealed that there was a Halloween party happening at the location when an unknown suspect began firing at the crowd from an alley behind the residence striking the twelve victims.

The suspect is believed to be a male, wearing dark-colored clothing and a face mask. The suspect is also believed to have fled in a dark-colored vehicle immediately after the shooting, police stated.

“This is a tragic incident that is not at all reflective of our community,” said Long Beach Police Department Chief of Police Robert Luna. “We are committed to working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and provide the victims with the services they need.”

At this time detectives do not believe this was a random act nor is there any indication that it was an act of gang violence, and continue to work diligently to determine a motive for the shooting and gather any additional information.

The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in gathering additional information regarding this incident to further the ongoing investigation. We urge anyone who may have information regarding this incident to immediately contact the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detail Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.