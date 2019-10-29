Move For Hunger and US Storage Centers Thanksgiving Food Drive

US Storage Centers is partnering up with Move For Hunger to collect non-perishable food items to help families in need this Thanksgiving. Stop by any of our participating facilities between October 28th – November 18th to drop off any of the suggested food items. All donations will go to local families in the community. See below for the list of participating facilities and suggested food items.

Participating Facilities:

• 21640 S. Wilmington Ave. Carson, CA 90810

• 23370 Moulton Parkway Laguna Hills, CA 92653

• 15237 South Brand Boulevard Mission Hills, CA 91345

Suggested Food Items:

• Canned yams

• Canned pumpkin filling

• Cornbread mix

• Cranberry sayce

• Boxed stuffing mix

• Canned veggies

• Instant mashed potatoes

• Gravy

• Low-sodium chicken stock or soups