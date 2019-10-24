Spotlighting Latinx Heritage

To honor the contributions of the City’s diverse Latinx communities during National Latino Heritage Month, Controller Galperin released an online resource map featuring 23 sites in the City of Los Angeles that showcase the incredible influence of Latinxs on local history, politics, arts, culture, education and more.

On the map, users can fully explore the monuments marking where Los Angeles was born, along with historic adobes, churches, sculptures, intersections and restaurants. The map also includes information on the number of Latinx City workers, commissioners and elected officials in an infographic released in English and Spanish.

“This unique map focuses on some of the public places and historical monuments that underscore just how important Latinx communities have been to L.A.’s development in nearly every sphere of life since 44 settlers founded El Pueblo de Los Angeles in 1781,” said Galperin.

Explore the latinx Heritage Map: https://lacontroller.org/data-stories-and-maps/latinx-heritage-across-los-angeles/