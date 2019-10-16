The River and the Wall

The Sierra Club presents a vivid new film showing the environmental and human drama of the border wall. Conservation filmmaker Ben Masters and four friends follow its path on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands. They travel 1200 miles from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes. Realizing the urgency of documenting the last remaining wilderness in Texas as the threat of new border wall construction looms ahead, they also explore the potential impacts of a wall on the natural environment.

As the wilderness gives way to the more populated and heavily trafficked Lower Rio Grande Valley, they come face-to-face with the human side of the immigration debate and enter uncharted emotional waters.

Updates on other environmental issues will be discussed.

Time: 7 p.m. Oct.23

Cost: Free

Details: 310-383-5247

Venue: Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates