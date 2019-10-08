Update on San Pedro Courthouse Project

Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office announced, Oct. 8, that Los Angeles County and Genton Cockrum Partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the final proposal for the San Pedro Courthouse project in order to secure financing.

The project concept is for a mixed-use development that includes market-rate and affordable housing, joint-use open space, and street-level retail space, including a location intended for a grocery store.

This project be 100 percent union built and union funded. Genton has extensive experience in developing these types of properties in partnership with unions looking to make investments with pension funds. American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Housing Investment Trust (AFL-CIO HIT) funding is proposed for this project.