Port Awards $1 Million in Grants

SAN PEDRO – The Port of Los Angeles has selected 30 local organizations to receive a total of $1 million in grants for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 under the Port’s Community Investment Sponsorship Program. The non-taxpayer-funded program allocates grants annually to support community projects focused on local workforce development, education, the environment and on promoting the LA Waterfront.

Grants awarded under the program fall into three categories: small ($5,000 and under); medium ($5,001 to $99,999) and large ($100,000 and over). The port received 49 applications for grants.

The port awarded $32,000 in small grants, $293,000 in the medium category and three large grants totaling $675,000. The final award selection committee was comprised of: Elise Swanson, San Pedro Chamber, Dan Hoffman, Wilmington Chamber, Ryan Ferguson, CD15, Cecilia Moreno, POLA, Augie Bezmalinovich, POLA, Theresa Adams Lopez, POLA

Large category grant recipients this year included EXP for $325,000 for its Preparing the Next Generation Workforce Program; the Los Angeles Maritime Institute for $250,000 for its Topsail Youth Program; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor for its Port Ocean & Land Awareness Program for $100,000.

Two local community clean-up groups secured grants in the medium grant category, both for $45,000. These were Beacon House Association of San Pedro and Clean Wilmington for their clean-up and beautification work targeting their respective neighborhoods.

List of all grant recipients

1

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles Community Outreach and Education

$10,000

2

Angels Gate Cultural Center, Bridging San Pedro: Visual Literacy as Community Practice

$8,000

3

Avalon Arts & Cultural AllianceWilmington Art Walk

$10,000

4

Beacon House Association of San Pedro San Pedro Waterfront Beautification Project

$45,000

5

Cabrillo Beach Boosters

70th Consecutive Annual John Olguin July 4th Spectacular

$18,000

6

Cabrillo Beach Youth Sailing Foundation Community Sailing Program

$15,000

7

CicLAvia

CicLAvia Wilmington – Community Rides

$10,500

8

Fiesta Corazon del Puerto

Fiesta Corazon del Puerto

$12,000

9

Friends of Banning Park, 11th Annual Phineas Banning Birthday Celebration and Victorian Christmas

$8,000

10

Friends of Banning’s Landing Special Events Programming

$10,000

11

Friends of the Cabrillo Marine AquariumVarious Event Sponsorships

$30,000

12

Friends of the Rotary Club of Wilmington Various Event Sponsorships

$7,000

13

Grand Vision Foundation Grand Annex Live Stage

$5,000

14

International Bird Rescue Southern California Native Bird Crisis: Rescue, Response and Rehabilitation

$10,000

15

International Seafarers Center International Seafarers Hospitality Program

$8,000

16

Los Angeles Parks Foundation Harbor Community Cabrillo Beach Pier Fishing Program

$5,000

17

Los Angeles Sailing Foundation

Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup – Cal Maritime Invitational Intercollegiate Regatta

$10,000

18

Pacific Battleship Center American Spirit on the LA Waterfront

$5,000

19

Pacific Unicomm 57th Annual LA Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade

$6,500

20

Port of Los Angeles High School Career Technical Education: Boat Operations

$15,000

21

San Pedro Art Association 2019 Harbor-Wide All Grades Student Art Competition and Exhibition

$1,500

22

San Pedro City Ballet, San Pedro City Ballet Celebrates the Port of Los Angeles

$5,000

23

Sharefest 17th Annual Workday

$15,000

24

South Bay Center for Counseling Clean Wilmington

$45,000

25

Volunteer Center Operation Teddy Bear

$5,000

26

Wilmington YMCA, 2nd Annual YMCA Family Picnic

$2,500

27

YWCA Harbor Area, YWCA International Festival

$3,000

28

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor

Wilmington P.O.L.A. (Port Ocean & Land Awareness) Program

$100,000

29

EXP (formerly ITEP) Preparing the Next Generation Workforce

$325,000

30

Los Angeles Maritime Institute TopSail Youth Program

$250,000