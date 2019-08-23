4th Annual L.A. Harbor Peace Week 2019
- 08/23/2019
- Reporters Desk
San Pedro spends a week promoting solutions of peace through activities, in attitude and as an alternative to the war party the U.S. military throws every Labor Day during L.A. Fleet Week.
Aug. 29
Peace Table and Canvas
Gather around JDC Records Shop and discuss the peace-making politics of today.
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Venue: JDC Records, 447 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Movie at the Garden: Paths of Glory
A screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1957 Paths of Glory honoring the late peace activist, radio host and former Maryknoll priest, Blase Bonpane will be shown at The Garden Church.
Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Venue: The Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Aug. 30
Literature Canvassing
Come to the USS Iowa to share literary works with the community about peace week.
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Venue: USS Iowa, 1st Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro
Peace Vigil March
Join San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice members march through Pedro spreading the message of peace for all peoples.
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Location: 1st and Gaffey streets, San Pedro
Then march to USS Iowa at 6:30 p.m. for songs of peace at the Iowa.
No War on Iran and Venezuela, Bring our Troops Home!
Peace demonstrators will occupy the promenade and USS Iowa to contest messages of war against Venezuela and Iran.
Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Venue: 2nd Street and Harbor Boulevard
Peace for the Planet Vigil
Peace week participators will go to Banning Park and offer solace and prayer for those affected by militarism
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Venue: Banning Park, 1331 Eubank Ave., Wilmington
All Peace Speak Out
Teach-in and canvas
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Venue: Waterfront Promenade at the Iowa, 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard.
Sept. 2
Rally for Victims of War
V4P Crosses and Memorial
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Venue: Peace Park, 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro
Peace with Iran Evening
Persian food speakers and music
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 donation, sliding scale
Venue: The Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Sept. 3 — Labor Day
Conquer the Bridge 5K Run
Peace gifts for the runners. Promote Peace Not War in our town events.
Time: 7 to 10 a.m.
Venue: Harbor Boulevard between 2nd and 5th streets, San Pedro
#PeaceOnTheLAWaterfront #LAHarborPeaceWeek2019
Contact and get involved: (310) 971-8280; sojournerrb@yahoo.com