4th Annual L.A. Harbor Peace Week 2019

San Pedro spends a week promoting solutions of peace through activities, in attitude and as an alternative to the war party the U.S. military throws every Labor Day during L.A. Fleet Week.

Aug. 29

Peace Table and Canvas

Gather around JDC Records Shop and discuss the peace-making politics of today.

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Venue: JDC Records, 447 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Movie at the Garden: Paths of Glory

A screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1957 Paths of Glory honoring the late peace activist, radio host and former Maryknoll priest, Blase Bonpane will be shown at The Garden Church.

Time: 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Venue: The Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Aug. 30

Literature Canvassing

Come to the USS Iowa to share literary works with the community about peace week.

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Venue: USS Iowa, 1st Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

Peace Vigil March

Join San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice members march through Pedro spreading the message of peace for all peoples.

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Location: 1st and Gaffey streets, San Pedro

Then march to USS Iowa at 6:30 p.m. for songs of peace at the Iowa.

No War on Iran and Venezuela, Bring our Troops Home!

Peace demonstrators will occupy the promenade and USS Iowa to contest messages of war against Venezuela and Iran.

Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Venue: 2nd Street and Harbor Boulevard

Peace for the Planet Vigil

Peace week participators will go to Banning Park and offer solace and prayer for those affected by militarism

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Venue: Banning Park, 1331 Eubank Ave., Wilmington

All Peace Speak Out

Teach-in and canvas

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Venue: Waterfront Promenade at the Iowa, 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard.

Sept. 2

Rally for Victims of War

V4P Crosses and Memorial

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Venue: Peace Park, 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

Peace with Iran Evening

Persian food speakers and music

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 donation, sliding scale

Venue: The Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Sept. 3 — Labor Day

Conquer the Bridge 5K Run

Peace gifts for the runners. Promote Peace Not War in our town events.

Time: 7 to 10 a.m.

Venue: Harbor Boulevard between 2nd and 5th streets, San Pedro

