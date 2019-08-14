Admiral Risty’s Nautical Décor Salable in September at San Pedro’s House 1002

After more than 50 years the Admiral Risty restaurant will close August 17. The venerable Rancho Palos Verdes steak and seafood restaurant has long been a favorite spot for a very good dinner on the peninsula.

In response to innumerable customer inquiries regarding the purchase of nautical

décor at the landmark Admiral Risty Restaurant, proprietor Wayne

Judah, has announced that most of the interior décor has been sold to House

1002, the 6,000 square foot vintage art and décor home shop in San Pedro.

Beginning in September many items ranging from the unique seashell chandeliers and lighting,

wood whale centerpieces, wood whale corbels, ship’s compass binnacle, ship’s

wheel and ship’s bell to six metal panels, stained glass, an Admiral Risty clock, numerous brass items, menus and more will be salable at House 1002 or at The Yard warehouse.

The shop and warehouse are located, respectively, at 1002 S. Pacific Avenue and

120 N. Pacific Avenue in San Pedro. House 1002 is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Admiral Risty is located on Hawthorne Blvd. at Palos Verdes Drive West in

Rancho Palos Verdes. For reservations call 310-377-0050 or online at

admiralrsty.com.