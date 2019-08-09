Long Beach Welcomes New Civic Center

By Melina Paris, Editorial Assistant

Long Beach hosted the grand opening of its new civic center and city hall in downtown July 29. A crowd of about 600 people showed up to the new town square to hear speakers and see the new complex.

The civic center houses several new municipal facilities. It includes a new city hall, new meeting facilities for the city council, the main new public library to be named for tennis icon Billie Jean King, opening in September, an administration building for the Port of Long Beach and a renewed Lincoln Park.

The complex is part of a multi-year, almost $1 billion transformation of the Long Beach Civic Center by a public-private partnership, which provides Long Beach with new municipal facilities in exchange for private developers gaining access to build housing, retail facilities and public amenities on the old civic-center land.

This project is notable in that it’s the largest public-private development of its kind on the West Coast and is expected to serve as a model for other cities in the United States. Private real estate developers agreed to build public buildings and a city park in exchange for land where they will build their own profit-making apartments, condominiums and stores.

The new civic center development, with nine partners and 13 separate agreements cost $428.3 million.

The grand opening celebration included comments by Mayor Robert Garcia and other city leaders.

Below are details about the new complex

Public Services: the city hall first floor will support all cashier, city clerk, and citizen police complaint commission business activities. The city hall second floor will support all permitting needs and will house Development Services (Building and Safety, Code Enforcement and Planning), health, fire and Public Works groups.

First and second-floor operations will both utilize a new queuing system to provide a more streamlined service experience.