Public Hearing of Appeal for Proposed Hotel at 6th and Pacific
- 07/31/2019
- Terelle Jerricks
As you may be aware, the City approved the proposed hotel at 6th & Pacific but only for 67 units. The developer proposed 80 units. The appeal of this denial will be heard by the Harbor Area Planning Commission, August 6 after 4:30 p.m. at the Harbor Commission Board Room 425 South Palos Verses Street 2nd Floor.
This is an opportunity for you to voice your opinion on this project which was supported by North West San Pedro Neighborhood Council and Central Neighborhood Council. If you plan to attend, please allow extra time to get through the security process at the Port.
If you wish to address the Commission you must complete a speaker form and submit it to the commission staff before this item is heard and it is the only item on their agenda. If you want to submit a written statement you are limited to two (2) written pages, including exhibits and must include the case (ZA-2018-3516-CU-CUB-ZAA-1A ) and agenda item number (5) on the cover or first page. Photographs do not count toward the page limitation. Electronic submissions will not be accepted within this time period. Twelve (12) copies of the submission must be submitted to the Commission Executive Assistant prior to the start of the hearing who will distribute them to the Commission. The Commission staff on this is Cecilia Lamas, Commission Executive Assistant (213) 978-1299 apcharbor@lacity.org.
