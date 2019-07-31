Public Hearing of Appeal for Proposed Hotel ﻿at 6th and Pacific

As you may be aware, the City approved the proposed hotel at 6th & Pacific but only for 67 units. The developer proposed 80 units. The appeal of this denial will be heard by the Harbor Area Planning Commission, August 6 after 4:30 p.m. at the Harbor Commission Board Room 425 South Palos Verses Street 2nd Floor.

This is an opportunity for you to voice your opinion on this project which was supported by North West San Pedro Neighborhood Council and Central Neighborhood Council. If you plan to attend, please allow extra time to get through the security process at the Port.