POLA Issues Request For Proposal For New Cyber Resilience Center

Photo courtesy of Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO – Moving forward with its plans to create a first-of-its-kind Cyber Resilience Center, the Port of Los Angeles July 24, issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking companies or firms interested in designing, installing, operating and maintaining the planned Center at the nation’s busiest trade gateway.

The Cyber Resilience Center will serve as a focal point for cyber threat information-sharing across companies and stakeholders at the port, helping to identify and prepare against cyber risks potentially impacting the cargo supply chain ecosystem. A maritime industry working group meeting hosted by the Port earlier this spring spurred the idea for the creation of the collaborative Center.

The full RFP can be downloaded here, www.tinyurl.com/cyberrequestforproposals

Initial questions regarding the RFP are due Aug. 7, and a pre-proposal conference will be held on Aug. 14. Final proposals must be submitted by Sept. 4. For questions regarding the RFP, contact Tanisha Herr by email at THerr@portla.org.

Once awarded, the Cyber Resilience Center contract must be approved by the Board of Harbor Commissioners and the Los Angeles City Council.