LA Port Police Seize Almost 1200 Pounds of Marajuana at Cabrillo Beach

SAN PEDRO – As a result of increased drug smuggling patrols along the coast, Los Angeles Port Police were positioned over the weekend at Cabrillo Beach to seize approximately 1,200 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $450,000.

On July 20, Los Angeles Port Police Marine Units observed a suspiciously bow-heavy 23-foot boat, along with a vehicle, trailer, and three individuals attempting to exit the public boat launch at Cabrillo Beach. Numerous vehicle and vessel violations led to a search of the vessel, which yielded nearly 1,200 pounds of seized marijuana.

Three men were detained and subsequently taken into custody by the Los Angeles Border Enforcement Security Task Force (LA BEST) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which assumed investigative responsibility.

Due to an uptick in attempted drug smuggling along the California coastline, particularly at boat launch ramps, Los Angeles Port Police have increased surveillance in these areas. In March 2017, Los Angeles Port Police seized approximately 500 pounds of marijuana in an unoccupied boat also at Cabrillo Beach.