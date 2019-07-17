If you had to vote tomorrow, who would you vote for?

  • 07/17/2019
  • Terelle Jerricks

 

If you had to vote tomorrow, who would you vote for?

Bernie Sanders
Pete Buttigieg
Elizabeth Warren
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Bill de Blasio
Tim Ryan
Julian Castro
Cory Booker
Beto O’Rourke
Amy Klobuchar
Tulsi Gabbard
Jay Inslee
John Delaney
Marianne Williamson
John Hickenlooper
Andrew Yang
Kristen Gillibrand
Michael Bennet
Eric Swalwell
Created with Quiz Maker

Share this article:
Facebook
Twitter
RLn Staff



More in RLn

LB Tenants Go on Rent Strike After Eviction

The Beauty of Men Captures the Soft Side of Masculinity

Truckers, Teamsters Cheer as Supreme Court Seals Misclassification Court Battle

Was Wright’s Pardon Wrong?

Automation as Threat to Community

Teachers, Parents Fight to Save Public Education in the Harbor Area

‘L.A. County Report Tackles Black Over-representation in Homelessness