Public Hearing Notice on Level I Coastal Development Permit at Port of Los Angeles

Level I Coastal Development Permit No. 18-25 Landslide Infrastructure to Operate Battery-Electric Powered Equipment

In Accordance with Guidelines of the Port Master Plan, the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners will reconvene to hear, receive, evidence and adjudicate an appeal of the above entitled Coastal Development Permit, or CDP.

All public commenters will be limited to one minute. The board president has the “…right to accept a motion to conclude the taking of oral testimony or to close a public hearing when a reasonable opportunity to present all questions and points of view has been allowed ”

Anyone unable to attend the public hearing may submit written comments to the director of planning and strategy P.O. Box 151 San Pedro CA. 90733. Written materials must be submitted to Harbor Department staff no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday before the hearing. (Staff will then distribute your materials to the Board). Summarize your position in no more than two or three pages if possible. Note, you are discouraged from submitting written materials to the board on the day of the hearing, unless they are visual aids. It is difficult for commissioners to carefully consider late submittals.

The staff report and recommendation on the proposed project, the item’s record, and the CDP Appeals Procedure are available for review on the Port of Los Angeles website.

Time: 9 a.m. July 11

Details: www.portoflosangeles.org

Venue: Cruise Terminal Baggage Handling Facility, 250 S. Harbor Blvd. San Pedro