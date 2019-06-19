Shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON–On June 16, about 4:15 a.m., Harbor Area patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting near N. Island Avenue, Wilmington. When the officers arrived they located Jose Guadalupe Vera, an 18-year-old male Hispanic lying on the sidewalk at the apron of the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to render aid but Mr. Vera died from his injuries at the scene. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of Mr. Vera. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a light colored compact vehicle; however, the detectives do not have any leads as to the suspect’s identity and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detectives Tiffin and Cortez, Harbor Area Detectives, at 310-726-7884.