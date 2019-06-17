The Port of Los Angeles Board Meeting Agendas

  • 06/17/2019
Continuation of the Appeal Process Level I Coastal Development Permit No. 18-25 Appeal

In accordance with Section 6.0 Development Guidelines and specifically, Section 6.6.1 of the Port Master Plan, the Board will reconvene to continue the appeal process regarding Coastal Development Permit No. 18-25

The continuation of the appeal process shall be held prior to a Special Board Meeting on the same date and location as listed above.  

Time: 9 a.m. June 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.portoflosangeles.org

Venue: Cruise Terminal Baggage Handling Facility, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

