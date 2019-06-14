Community Announcements — 6-13-19

New Online Tool Helps LA Youth Find Jobs

The Find Your Future initiative, an effort to engage and support young job seekers was launched June 6 through the collaborative efforts of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and Jobcase. The new online local jobs portal brings together several types of support:

• A comprehensive local job search

• A browsable list of industries and related careers

• A self-assessment quiz that matches a user’s results to industries and careers

• A dedicated online social media community

Details: http://findyourfuture.la

Bus Tokens to be Replaced with MTA TAP Cards

Effective July 1, the Department of Public Social Services will discontinue the issuance of the metal Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus tokens and transition into using a new stored-value Transit Access Pass card that will enable simpler and safer travel throughout Los Angeles County.

The new TAP card contains a pre-set value and one-year expiration date. The cards will be issued in three values: ($3.50, $7.00, and $10.00).

Bus tokens will no longer be sold by MTA or issued by DPSS beginning June 28, but will be accepted as MTA fare until Nov. 29, 2019.

Details: 866-613-3777.

Caravan to the SCAQMD Rule 1410 Refinery Committee Meeting

Transportation provided, but RSVP required to reserve a seat. The caravan will leave from Torrance.

Time: TBD, June 22

Details: RSVP to info@traasouthbay.com

Venue: Columbia Park, NW Corner of W. 190th Street and Prairie Ave.

Community Forum to Ban Deadly MHF

Learn about modified hydrofluoric scid and how you can act to ban deadly MHF at the Torrance and Wilmington-Valero refineries.

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22

Cost: Free

Details: info@traasouthbay.com

Venue: Wilmington Senior Center, 1371 Eubank Ave., Wilmington

SCAQMD Community Meetings

South Coast AQMD will host two community meetings to discuss Rule 1180—Refinery Fenceline Air Monitoring Plans. The purpose of these meetings is to present the air monitoring plans to the communities and solicit public feedback.

Phillips 66, Marathon, and Valero refineries

Time: 6 p.m. June 25

Venue: Wilmington Senior Center, 1371 Eubank Ave., Wilmington,

Chevron and Torrance refineries

Time: 6 p.m. June 26

Venue: El Camino College Campus Theater, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

Details: www.aqmd.gov/Rule1180

Management Training in Fair Housing Rights

The Fair Housing Foundation will explain state and federal fair housing laws, discuss state and federally protected classes, advertising guidelines and how to prevent allegations during a management training session at the Neighborhood Resource Center. The training intended for property management professionals.

FHF provides mediation and counseling services through their housing assistance hotline 1-800-446-FAIR and walk-in clinics.

Time: 12 to 4. p.m. on June 24

Cost: Free

Details: 1-800-446-FAIR; www.FHFCA.org

Venue: Neighborhood Resource Center, 100 W. Broadway, Suite 550, Long Beach

West Basin Municipal Water District’s Lunch & Learn

Free classes take place the second Friday of each month and are designed to inform residents about the region’s water supply and West Basin’s leadership in the areas of recycled water, conservation and the study of ocean water desalination.

Learn about the history of the State’s water sources, the District’s relationship with Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Time: 12:30 p.m June 14

Cost: Free

Details: www.westbasin.org/lunchandlearn

Venue: West Basin Donald L. Dear Building, 17140 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson.

Belmont Pier Beach Clean Up

Enjoy the sun and the good feeling that you made a difference and quite possibly saved the life of a seabird or turtle.

Time: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. June 16

Cost: Free

Location: Belmont Pier, Long Beach

Wilmington Recreation Center Improvements

Join a series of meetings to discuss potential improvements at Wilmington Recreation Center.

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 18

Details: 213-202-5665

Venue: Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 N. Neptune Ave., Wilmington

LASD Town Hall Meeting

Sheriff Alex Villanueva will provide an evening of information and dialogue regarding community concerns. City and community residents are welcome to attend this public event.

Time: 6:30 p.m. June 25

Venue: Don Knabe Community Room at the Lomita Library, 4200 Narbonne Ave., Lomita