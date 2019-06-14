Community Announcements — 6-13-19
- 06/14/2019
- Reporters Desk
New Online Tool Helps LA Youth Find Jobs
The Find Your Future initiative, an effort to engage and support young job seekers was launched June 6 through the collaborative efforts of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and Jobcase. The new online local jobs portal brings together several types of support:
• A comprehensive local job search
• A browsable list of industries and related careers
• A self-assessment quiz that matches a user’s results to industries and careers
• A dedicated online social media community
Details: http://findyourfuture.la
Bus Tokens to be Replaced with MTA TAP Cards
Effective July 1, the Department of Public Social Services will discontinue the issuance of the metal Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus tokens and transition into using a new stored-value Transit Access Pass card that will enable simpler and safer travel throughout Los Angeles County.
The new TAP card contains a pre-set value and one-year expiration date. The cards will be issued in three values: ($3.50, $7.00, and $10.00).
Bus tokens will no longer be sold by MTA or issued by DPSS beginning June 28, but will be accepted as MTA fare until Nov. 29, 2019.
Details: 866-613-3777.
Caravan to the SCAQMD Rule 1410 Refinery Committee Meeting
Transportation provided, but RSVP required to reserve a seat. The caravan will leave from Torrance.
Time: TBD, June 22
Details: RSVP to info@traasouthbay.com
Venue: Columbia Park, NW Corner of W. 190th Street and Prairie Ave.
Community Forum to Ban Deadly MHF
Learn about modified hydrofluoric scid and how you can act to ban deadly MHF at the Torrance and Wilmington-Valero refineries.
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22
Cost: Free
Details: info@traasouthbay.com
Venue: Wilmington Senior Center, 1371 Eubank Ave., Wilmington
SCAQMD Community Meetings
South Coast AQMD will host two community meetings to discuss Rule 1180—Refinery Fenceline Air Monitoring Plans. The purpose of these meetings is to present the air monitoring plans to the communities and solicit public feedback.
Phillips 66, Marathon, and Valero refineries
Time: 6 p.m. June 25
Venue: Wilmington Senior Center, 1371 Eubank Ave., Wilmington,
Chevron and Torrance refineries
Time: 6 p.m. June 26
Venue: El Camino College Campus Theater, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
Details: www.aqmd.gov/Rule1180
Management Training in Fair Housing Rights
The Fair Housing Foundation will explain state and federal fair housing laws, discuss state and federally protected classes, advertising guidelines and how to prevent allegations during a management training session at the Neighborhood Resource Center. The training intended for property management professionals.
FHF provides mediation and counseling services through their housing assistance hotline 1-800-446-FAIR and walk-in clinics.
Time: 12 to 4. p.m. on June 24
Cost: Free
Details: 1-800-446-FAIR; www.FHFCA.org
Venue: Neighborhood Resource Center, 100 W. Broadway, Suite 550, Long Beach
West Basin Municipal Water District’s Lunch & Learn
Free classes take place the second Friday of each month and are designed to inform residents about the region’s water supply and West Basin’s leadership in the areas of recycled water, conservation and the study of ocean water desalination.
Learn about the history of the State’s water sources, the District’s relationship with Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
Time: 12:30 p.m June 14
Cost: Free
Details: www.westbasin.org/lunchandlearn
Venue: West Basin Donald L. Dear Building, 17140 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson.
Belmont Pier Beach Clean Up
Enjoy the sun and the good feeling that you made a difference and quite possibly saved the life of a seabird or turtle.
Time: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. June 16
Cost: Free
Location: Belmont Pier, Long Beach
Wilmington Recreation Center Improvements
Join a series of meetings to discuss potential improvements at Wilmington Recreation Center.
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 18
Details: 213-202-5665
Venue: Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 N. Neptune Ave., Wilmington
LASD Town Hall Meeting
Sheriff Alex Villanueva will provide an evening of information and dialogue regarding community concerns. City and community residents are welcome to attend this public event.
Time: 6:30 p.m. June 25
Venue: Don Knabe Community Room at the Lomita Library, 4200 Narbonne Ave., Lomita