Pacifica On Air Townhall on Will Impeachment Re-Elect Trump

The chance of Impeachment hearings of Trump are great. But will this help or hurt Trump? The divisions on this are great. Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President and Hutchinson Report Host Earl Ofari Hutchinson will conduct an on air town hall on the issue of: Will impeachment re-elect Trump. Listeners and voters will respond to this issue.

Invited guests are Maxine waters, John Dean and Lowell Weicker.

The townhall will air Saturday June 8, 2019, on KPFK-Pacifica radio 90.7 FM, 9:00 AM PST Noon EST, streamed at kpfk.org. Facebook livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ hutchinsonreport

“Impeachment could make or break either the Democrats or Trump,” says Hutchinson,” The nation is deeply divided on this issue. The on-air town hall will give listeners and voters their opportunity to publicly weigh in on the most compelling issue of the day.”