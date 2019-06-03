Comm. Announcements — 5-30-19

Calfresh Benefits Available June 1

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services or DPSS announces the expansion of the State of California’s CalFresh Program to now serve older adults and people with disabilities who receive Supplemental Security Income benefits, beginning June 1.

Supplemental Security Income recipients may be eligible to receive CalFresh food benefits and applying will not affect their SSI benefit amount in any way.

DPSS has established a call center dedicated to taking CalFresh applications by phone. All County residents can contact the call center at 866-613-3777, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In 74 percent of the cases, the application is processed on the same day.

The department also accepts applications through GetCalFresh.org

Details: DPSS Call Center at 866-613-3777; www.dpss.lacounty.gov

Election Day is June 4

Election Day is upon us again — this one is on Tuesday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — and although it’s probably caught you by surprise, overshadowed by the wait for summer weather and camouflaged by the Trump tug-of-war in Washington, D.C., the stakes are higher than you might think.

That’s what the big money says, anyway. Contributions to the campaigns in the runoff that will determine who will warm the 33rd District state senate seat that’s been vacant since Ricardo Lara was elected California’s insurance commissioner in November have run into the multiple seven figures. The candidates are Democrat Lena Gonzalez, a Long Beach City Councilmember, and Republican Jack Guerrero, a city councilmember in Cudahy.

There’s also Measure EE, the QualityTeacher, Class Size Reduction, and Local School Safety proposal that would ostensibly supply all those things and more via a 16-cents per square foot parcel tax.

LAMI Offers CPR Class

The Los Angeles Maritime Institute is hosting a maritime first aid and CPR course from June 8 and June 9. Students will learn how to assess a person for injuries and decide how to treat them. The class focuses on treating injuries from boating accidents and methods to prevent accidents. Participants will learn techniques in airway management, rescue breathing, bleeding control and stabilization. The course will cover trauma, medical, maritime and environmental medicine. The money raised will benefit the Topsail Youth Program.

Time: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 8 and 9

Cost: $30 to $60

Details: https://tinyurl.com/maritimecpr

Venue: Berth 78, Ports O’ Call, San Pedro

Arts Council for Long Beach Grant Applications Available

The Arts Council for Long Beach has announced that the 2019–2020 Annual Grant Cycle Applications and Guidelines are available. The Arts Council provides three types of annual grants to fund Long Beach artists, organizations and initiatives: the Community Project Grant; Operating Grants I & II and Professional Artist Fellowship Grants. These grants are supported through the City of Long Beach’s allocation for the arts. Applications are due at 5 p.m. June 10.

Details: http://www.artslb.org/grants

Blue Line Updates

The Southern Segment of the Blue Line is scheduled to reopen between Downtown Long Beach and Compton Station, on June 1. The Northern Segment of the Blue Line will be out of service between Compton Station and 7th St/Metro Center starting June 1, through September 2019. The Blue Line Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station will continue to be out of service throughout the Northern Segment closure through September 2019. Green Line Willowbrook/Rosa Parks service will remain open. Two stations on the Expo Line will be out of service (Pico Station and 7th St/Metro Center) for 60-days starting June 22.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/bluelineimprovements

Household Hazardous Waste Free Drop-Off

Hazardous waste are unused or leftover portions of products containing toxic chemicals used around the home. Products labeled caution, warning, Danger, poison, toxic, flammable or corrosive are considered hazardous.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8

Details: cityofsignalhill.org

Venue: EDCO Recycling and Transfer Environmental Collection Center, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill