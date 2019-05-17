Announcements 5-16-19

STEM Funshop

The STEM Funshop is an educational event for students of all ages designed to stimulate the brain with activities centered around Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18

Cost: Free

Details: 310-847-7704

Venue: Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E Water St., Wilmington

Free Tour of the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant

Join a tour of the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant in Carson. Learn how this facility protects LA County, visit Bixby Marshland, and see an exciting water purification demonstration facility that could result in a new regional recycled water program.

Time: 9:30 a.m. May 18

Cost: Free

Details: www.lacounty.gov

Venue: Joint Water Pollution Control Plant, 24501 S, Figueroa St., Carson

Our Voice, Our County Environmental Community Fair

Join the conversation on the Los Angeles Countywide Sustainability Plan. The community can learn about the sustainability plan and provide their feedback. Spanish translation services will be available. RSVP.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18

Cost: Free

Details: English: https://tinyurl.com/y5fjyvnj ;

Spanish, https://tinyurl.com/y3hbejb6

Venue: LA Harbor College,PE/Wellness Center, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Citizenship Fair

Assistance with Citizenship Application N-400 and an Immigration attorney will be on site to answer questions. RSVP.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18

Cost: Free

Details: 562-612-4180

Venue: Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Applicants Sought for New City Ethics Commission

The voter-approved Measure CCC created an Ethics Commission in the City Charter composed of seven Long Beach residents for monitoring, administering and implementing governmental ethics in the City of Long Beach.

Ethics Commissioners serve a four-year term and members can serve no more than two consecutive terms. The Mayor and the City Auditor will appoint two members each, with the City Council confirming the appointments. The remaining three members will be appointed by the confirmed four Commissioners. Interested candidates should submit applications by June 7 for consideration.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/y6tntfx3

Seeking Fire Fighter Trainees

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has posted the Fire Fighter Trainee exam bulletin which provides details of the requirements, on how and when to apply for the position.

The LACoFD will begin accepting applications on June 26 at 1 p.m., PT; acceptance of applications will be suspended on Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m., PT.

Details: www.fire.lacounty.gov/be-a-firefighter/recruitment-exam

Memorial Day Tribute

The Memorial Day Tribute is an annual project of Carson Veteran’s Affairs Commission in honor of war veterans who live in Carson. This year’s special guest speaker is Eric Maddox, who was the Army interrogator assigned in Iraq in 2003 and collected intelligence that led to the capture of Saddam Hussein. Maddox was awarded the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement, the Defense Intelligence Agency Director’s Award, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star.

Time: 6 p.m. May 24

Cost: Free

Details: 310-835-0212 or 310- 830-9991

Venue: Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Blue Line Update

The Southern Segment of the Blue Line is scheduled to reopen between Downtown Long Beach and Compton Station, June 1. The Northern Segment of the Blue Line will be out of service between Compton Station and 7th St./Metro Center from June 1 to September 2019. The Blue Line Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station will continue to be out of service throughout the Northern Segment closure through September 2019. Green Line Willowbrook/Rosa Parks service will remain open.

Details: www.metro.net/projects/new-blue-line-improvements