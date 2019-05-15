One Dock Worker Killed, Another Injured in Container Terminal Accident

SAN PEDRO — An industrial accident tragically took the life of an International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) worker and seriously injured a second worker, May 15, at a Port of Los Angeles container terminal.

The incident occurred about 7:25 a.m. at Fenix Marine Services at Pier 300. Initial reports indicate an equipment accident involving a top loader container handler caused the death of Jose Santoyo, 58, and injured the other worker who was transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center. The name of the injured person is not yet available.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this tragic accident and to all the brothers and sisters of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “It’s particularly tragic that this accident occurred on the day of the ILWU’s annual ‘First Blood’ event, which honors those who have lost their lives working on the waterfront.”

“I am heartbroken to learn that we lost one of our ILWU brothers in an industrial accident at the Port of Los Angeles while another has been seriously injured,” said Los Angeles 15th District City Councilman Joe Buscaino. “Please keep their families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time. Today is a tragic reminder of the danger that thousands of workers face every day working on our docks. My office will continue to work with the agencies investigating this accident.”

Fenix Marine Services released statement regarding the fatal accident included below.

“We are deeply saddened to report the death of an ILWU longshoreman, and the serious injury of another, following an incident that occurred at the Fenix Marine Services container terminal. The safety and well-being of our employees is always our primary concern and an investigation is underway with local agencies to ensure a cause is identified and to prevent such incidents. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their families, loved ones and all of our ILWU colleagues.”

Los Angeles Port Police along with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the U.S. Coast Guard have begun an investigation into the accident. The Fenix Marine Services container terminal is currently closed.