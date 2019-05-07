Mother’s Day Brunch and Beyond

Think Valentine’s Day is the busiest dining holiday of the year? Think again. When it’s Mom’s Day, everyone comes out to dine!

Seriously, on Mother’s Day 2017, restaurants were up 63 percent from the average on a normal Sunday. So here are some analytics into guest and restaurant behavior around this holiday. When are people booking? What are the popular cuisine choices? Is it “Mom and I” time or a whole family affair? What times are guests most eager to dine? Here are some of the answers.

Mom Knows What Mom Wants

Surprisingly, eggs and mimosas may not be exactly on the top of the list. However, not by much, 46 percent of guests (in a recent survey) dined on Mother’s Day, which is slightly more than 41 percent of guests who opted for brunch. This might include mimosas. And moms are all about prime time dining. This past year, diners searched most for tables at 7 p.m., followed by tables at 12 p.m. This year is not much different. So far, 7 p.m. is once again the most sought after reservation time, with 11:30 a.m. as the second most desired.

Three or more is a party on Mother’s Day!

Last year, bigger party sizes accounted for more than 65 percent of brunch reservations — 58 percent of reservations for 3 to 6 guests and 7 percent of reservations for a big crew of 7 or more. As a result, parties of 2 made up only 35 percent of guests who dined at brunch, which is down 20 percent from a typical Sunday.

And it’s not just about mom after all. Diners are looking for a cuisine that’ll please the whole family. The most highly sought after food in 2017 was American (30 percent), with Italian (10 percent), bar/lounge (10 percent) and seafood (9 percent) competing for the number two spot. After looking at all reservations on the books so far for the current year, diner behavior isn’t expected to change. So far, American food accounts for 50 percent of reservations already on the books with Italian (10 percent) and Steak (3 percent) in their respective second and third positions.

Not shockingly, most sought after Mother’s Day spots serve those popular cuisines. While you may not be able to book very popular restaurants, we have news for you: 2 percent of area restaurants that aren’t typically opened on Sundays for brunch and dinner are opening their doors this year just for the special day. Make sure to check your favorite spots.

And, if you haven’t done any planning yet? As it turns out, you’re not alone: 50 percent of all meals on Mother’s Day were made by reservation, with 18 percent of reservations made the day of, 10 percent the day before and 36 percent within a week before.

Here are some of the favorite places to try out locally.

The Whale & Ale

Bring the mother in your life to celebrate at The Whale & Ale. The restaurant-pub has a large menu with all sorts of dishes. Every mom will get a glass of French champagne on the house.

Time: 1 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Details: 310-832-0363; whaleandale.com

Venue: The Whale & Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Los Angeles Yacht Club

Reservations are a must for this special brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Time: 10 to 1 p.m. May 12

Cost: $15 to $45

Details: reservations@layc.org

Venue: Los Angeles Yacht Club, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro

Conrad’s Mexican Grill

This is not your typical Mexican restaurant, Conrad’s serves Oaxacan mole, fresh seafood and traditional tacos and burritos with a flair, as well as an extensive vegan menu. It’s a small place with excellent food but no alcohol.

Time: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $ 9 $24.95

Details: 424-264-5452; conradsmexicangrill.com

Venue: 376 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Malainey’s Grill

Enjoy an oceanfront champagne and all you can eat buffet. Treat mom to a special Mother’s Day brunch on the bay at Malainey’s Grill.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12

Cost: $34.99

Details: 562-598-9431; facebook.com/MalaineysGrill

Venue: Malainey’s Grill and One Hell of an Irish Bar, 168 N. Marina Drive, Long Beach

Marie Callender’s In San Pedro

Treat mom to a special Mother’s Day with a slice of her favorite pie. Marie Calender’s has moved across Western Avenue next to Ralph’s with a new fast and easy service but still with many of your favorite choices for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

In the days leading up to the celebration, stop by and order one of their tasty pies and make a reservation and check out their new menu. It’s the place where children take mom to dinner.

Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Moderate prices

Details: 310-832-4559; mariecallenders.com

Venue: 1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro (Next to Ralph’s Market)

