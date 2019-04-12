CSUDH Turns to Millennials for Change

Carissa Diaz, Editorial Intern

Young people of color were recently given an opportunity to understand prevention of social injustice in their communities during the Dymally Millennial Symposium, a half-day event that focused on leadership, economics and engagement. The event, which took place March 14, was sponsored by the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political & Economic Institute at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Social activist Alex Johnson, the program director of The California Wellness Foundation, spoke to the students and public on what roles millennials could have to help build the community to make a change. Johnson monitors grants that help prevent violence in the community. He said that it is important to question and challenge officials by speaking up when policies or decisions don’t match the people’s needs in order to make a stand for the community.

“We have to be true to others,” Johnson said. “—We have to engage in uncomfortable conversations, uncomfortable discourse about our oppression and about our oppressors if we want to fundamentally change the status quo.”

One of his observations for social change is for the young generation to not be satisfied with how issues are being handled around the world with police brutality, mass incarceration, gun violence, children separation at the border and deported, and women’s decisions on their bodies.

“We cannot accept simply adequacy and be seduced into believing these antiquated justifications to why we can’t do something,” Johnson said. “We can’t believe that the conversations that we’ve always done it this way or that we’ve never been able to get that to work. That we’ve tried it the first time, or second, or third times are valid. We can’t accept that as a reason to relinquish a radical vision and our determination to make tomorrow better.”

Another observation that Johnson mentioned was that it’s important to act on issues instead of being passionate and angry. One can claim that they feel a certain way about social issues, but it comes down to how you make a change and what ways you fight against it, he said.

“Leadership, it’s not about fame,” he said. “True leadership is embodied in countless stories of those whose names we don’t know, whose stories never reached the history books, but who summoned the courage of their envision who acted and who made an imprint. “They didn’t wait their turn. They didn’t ask for permission. They saw a problem and they used their individual agency to simply bring about the resolution.”

Millennials must be aware of officials’ investments in order to give the community what they actually need in education, housing and health for the future. The younger generation must use their voices and practice their rights to vote.

Educating Millennials on Economics

The first panel of discussion of the day focused on economics. It touched base on how millennials of color struggle when it comes to being financially stable since schools don’t educate students on these skills. It also expressed that college students pursue a degree for a better future to eventually be stable, but end up graduating in debt from loans to survive college. They spoke on ways that the young generation can address these issues.

The four-guest panelist included Dr. Justin Gammage, a CSUDH associate professor in the Department of Africana Studies, whose research is based on political economy, Hawk McFadzen, an alumni who studied sociology and opened the Campus Urban Farm at CSUDH and is now pursuing a Masters in Sociology at the same university, Shianne Winston, who received a certificate at CSUDH in Grant Writing and Administration and later received her Master of Arts at Antioch University in Los Angeles, and third-year student, Africana Studies and Women’s Studies Major, Makonnen Tendaji, who is also the Black Student Union president and Male Success Alliance SEED Program Student Lead.

Winston, who is also a founder of The New Black Era which is focused on millennial civil engagement, said that millennials of color are helping their families survive and are often put in a position to choose either helping family or paying for their student debt. She also said that receiving a degree or masters doesn’t have an effect anymore because it links back to surviving the economy, which is why it’s it is important to spark conversations on financial literacy in the home since it’s not taught in schools.

“I need to learn financial literacy in the home too … understanding why we spend our money and how we spend our money,” Winston said. “If you can split a dollar in four quarters and make that grow then you have a million dollars you can make that grow as well.”

Gammage said that some ways to address economic issues are to acknowledge that there are barriers created for people of color. He said it’s important to recognize that capitalism isn’t the best solution for everyone since $15 an hour isn’t enough to survive in this economy.

Some of the other ways to address these issues would be becoming an advocate for the community and being a leader. It would mean becoming involved in council meetings to be a voice for the community, speaking to peers about social issues that way all millennials understand what is happening and use mobilization to get the messages across.

“When it comes down to black student mobilization, we just have to really be critical to sticking to our truest selves, individually and collectively understanding what is feeding us not just nutritionally, but economically, socially, spiritually and all the above,” Tendaji said.