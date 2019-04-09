LB Tenants Go on Rent Strike After Eviction

Photo and story by Hunter Chase

LONG BEACH — Not waiting for the City of Long Beach to pass legislation to force them to pay relocation fees, one property owner decided to give their tenants a Faustian choice. Get relocation fees, or not.

The landlords of a two-building complex on Alamitos Avenue in Long Beach have sent eviction notices as of March 21, to every single tenant. This was done to prevent landlords from having to pay relocation fees. The Long Beach City Council advanced a proposal on April 2 to make landlords pay relocation fees to tenants who are squeezed out after rent increases of more than 10 percent in a year, or to tenants who are evicted without just cause. Since the proposal has not yet become law the landlords can evict the tenants without any penalties.

“Once the ordinance is signed, the landlord would have to tell these tenants why they’re being kicked out,” said Josh Butler, executive director of Housing Long Beach. “If there’s no valid reason, if they’re paying the rent and following the rules of the lease, [then] they would be entitled to relocation assistance. We see this as a way the landlord is trying to get out of having to pay these folks relocation assistance.”

Maria Lopez, director of community organizing for Housing Long Beach, said tenants were given a choice between two unsavory options. Either they could move out before April 19, less than a month after the notices were given, and receive $1,000. Or, move out within 60 days and receive nothing. According to Lopez, the landlords, who are a part of Pan American Properties, expected the tenants to continue to pay rent with both options.

“The sad part is that all of these are working families, with over 12 kids in the building,” Lopez said. “These families can’t ever, in Long Beach reality, move with a thousand dollars.”

The tenants, in response, went on a rent strike by withholding their rent monies, which were due on April 5. The tenants’ demands include 90 days to move, and “realistic relocation assistance.” Lopez said the tenants have their rent in a money order, not because they cannot pay, but because they need more than $1,000 to move.

“They cannot afford to save up to move while still paying rent,” Lopez said.

“The discussion could be give us relocation assistance completely and we’ll pay your rent. Or allow us to be here for those 90 days without paying rent, and you know, saving up the money ourselves.”

Tenants will not have an easy job finding housing in Long Beach.

“The rents are crazy anywhere, you’re going to need a minimum of five grand,” said Cynthia Macias, the president of the Board of Housing Long Beach.

Most of the tenants are families, and need two-bedroom apartments, Macias said.

“These people are already working two to three jobs, paying more than 60 percent of their income to rent.”

The tenants and Housing Long Beach sent letters to the property owners to negotiate, but they have not received a response yet, Macias said.

The apartment is a complex with two buildings, ten units each. It was listed for $4.2 million this past February, but the price was dropped to $4 million four days later.

The buildings are in poor condition, they have mold, rats, cockroaches and poorly installed windows. The tenants have sent letters to management asking for repairs but have heard no response, Macias said.

“They have not repaired anything, as you can see from the conditions,” Macias said. “Look at how this building looks. It’s trashy, it’s dirty on the outside, this is not the responsibility of the tenants.”

Many tenants did not complain because they were afraid of being evicted.

Despite the conditions, the owners of the property have spent an average of $252,000 in alterations every year for the past decade.

Vanessa Aguirre, one of the tenants of the building, said that she was fine with the conditions of the building, because it was affordable. She does not have plans on what she will do after leaving the building.

“The reality is yes, they will have to move because majority of the time, these companies don’t want to keep these tenants,” Lopez said. “They want to beautify the building, and then raise the rents and bring in a new class.”

This practice is common in Long Beach, according to Macias. She has seen landlords evict tenants, paint the buildings, and significantly increase the rent for the next group of tenants.

The Long Beach Housing Board and tenants have not discussed the possibility of staying in the buildings, Lopez said. It is arguably more cost effective for landlords to evict current tenants and bring in new ones that can pay more.

“The discussion is really one-sided,” Lopez said, “We’re usually forced to make decisions with the least amount of communication from landlords. That’s really the problem, that we want to promote healthy, transparent communication for what these families are living and need, and the landlords are just flipping buildings, and not really ever here.” The managers that she has spoken with are usually unable to answer her questions and tell her to speak to the landlord. “And where’s the landlord? We never find the landlord,” Lopez said.

Lopez sent a letter to the agent that sent the eviction notices at the beginning of April. The letter was sent back to Lopez a week later, as no one was present to sign for it.