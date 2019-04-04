Flare Event Notification System (FENS)— Public Portal Preview

Rule 1118 Refinery Flares

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) staff invites the community to preview the proposed Flare Event Notification System (FENS) Public Portal. This public portal will allow any member of the public to view flaring event information received from the applicable facilities required to submit notifications as prescribed in Rule 1118 – Refinery Flares. The purpose of this meeting is to obtain feedback specifically from the community regarding the functionality of this proposed webpage. This meeting will not be attended by refinery staff to allow the community to provide open feedback to District staff.

This preview will be held at the following time and location:

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 – 9:30 AM (PST)

South Coast Air Quality Management District

21865 Copley Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765

Conference Room – CC2

SCAQMD staff will provide presentation materials and the conference call-in line next week. If you would like to attend the meeting or be added or removed from the distribution of materials related to this proposed notification system, please call or email: