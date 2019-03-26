Boys and Girls Club Hosts Youth Pathway to Employment Event

The Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor and the Northwest San Pedro Neighborhood Council are hosting a free event for youth ages 16-24 for employment preparation and career guidance. The event will feature 8 different workshops, as well as, volunteer/internship opportunities, education options, and mock interviews that will help participants acquire the skills necessary to obtain employment. RSVP.

Time: 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. April 6

Details: www.tinyurl.com/y693c4on

Venue: Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor, 1200 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro