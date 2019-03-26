Centro CHA Hosts Citizenship Fair

Centro CHA, in collaboration with Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, is hosting a citizenship fair in celebration of Cesar Chavez day. Attendees will fill out the Application for Naturalization (N-400). In order to fill out the application, attendees are required to bring a form of government ID, permanent residency or social security card, and relevant information (past addresses, names of children and spouses, travel outside the U.S, arrest documents). RSVP.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30

Details: (562) 612-4180

Venue: Jenny Oropeza Community Center, 401 Golden Ave., Long Beach