Holtz Appointed Survey Director by Board of Harbor Commissioners

LONG BEACH — Geologist Kimberley Holtz is the new survey director for the Port of Long Beach. Previously, Holtz spent more than a decade working with the city of Long Beach. Most recently, Holtz worked as a geologist in the Energy Resource Department. Her duties included measuring and monitoring elevations in the Wilmington Oil field. Before working in Long Beach, Holtz held many positions with the county of Orange. Holtz played a role in establishing the county’s GPS network. In addition, Holtz taught as an adjunct professor with the Rancho Santiago Community College District. During her tenure, Holtz taught classes like Intro to Land Surveying. She received her bachelor of science in geology and earth science from California State University Long Beach.

Robert Seidel held the position until 2018. Before his appointment, Seidel was the chief surveyor for the Port of Long Beach since 2006.

As the Director of the Survey Division, Holtz will oversee the survey division. The division checks depth in the harbor and provides support for the terminal, from development to operations. The division is responsible for performing surveys of the port to ensure safe navigation. The Port of Long Beach is the second busiest port in the country. It helps generate over 50,000 jobs in the Long Beach area.

Holtz began her duties on March 16.