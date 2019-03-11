CA State Lands Commission Meeting

LOS ANGELES — The California State Lands Commission will hold a special meeting on March 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. in Oceanside, California. At this public meeting, the Commission will consider the Final Environmental Impact Report and a lease application to decommission the offshore infrastructure associated with the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) Units 2 & 3.

The meeting agenda and staff reports are available on our website. The meeting will be live-streamed via the Cal-span website.