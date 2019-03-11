CA State Lands Commission Meeting

LOS ANGELES — The California State Lands Commission will hold a special meeting on March 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. in Oceanside, California. At this public meeting, the Commission will consider the Final Environmental Impact Report and a lease application to decommission the offshore infrastructure associated with the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) Units 2 & 3.

The meeting agenda and staff reports are available on our website. The meeting will be live-streamed via the Cal-span website.

Please email us at CSLC.CommissionMeetings@slc.ca.gov or call us at 916.574.1800 if you have questions about the meeting, the agenda items, or about how to participate. Commission meeting rules and procedures can be found on our site here: www.slc.ca.gov/Meetings/Meetings.html.

For more information about the California State Lands Commission, please visit our website at www.slc.ca.gov.

