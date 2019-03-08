Suspect Sexually Assaults Victim In Her Home

  • 03/08/2019
  • Reporters Desk

SAN PEDRO:  The Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Area Detective Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

On March 5th 2019, between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m., the victim was entering her residence in the area of 11th Street in the City of San Pedro, when the suspect pushed her inside and a violent physical and sexual assault occurred.  After the assault, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, black hair, he stands at 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 150-170 pounds, and is between 25-35 years of age with a light mustache, and unknown tattoos on both arms.

Suspect

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective III, K. Porter, Harbor Division, at (310) 726-7861.  During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.  Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.  Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Share this article:
Facebook
Twitter
Reporters Desk