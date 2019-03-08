16th Annual LAHIFF’s DocSunday: Rebel With A Cause: The Life of Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga

On March 17, the Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival will feature the documentary film, Rebel With A Cause: The Life of Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga at the Warner Grand Theatre as part of the festival’s DocSunday.

Rebel With A Cause is a spinoff of a previous Janice Tanaka-produced documentary about the legislative efforts to win redress for Japanese Americans forced into internment camps during World War II.

The documentary presents a rare glimpse of the Japanese American community in New York, with groundbreaking organizations such as Asian Americans for Action, the Basement Workshop and Chickens Come Home to Roost. Highlighted in the film are Yoshinaga’s contributions to the redress efforts.

Rebel With A Cause is a personal story for Tanaka as it celebrates a Nisei woman’s transformation. Tanaka said it is critical to recognize Aiko’s life and achievements while she is still alive.

There will be a conversation and Q&A after the screening with the director and others.

The second documentary screening that day is Stories of Los Angeles Harbor Area: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow — The Movie. The film is a curation of oral histories from some of the area’s influential residents. Former Assemblyman Warren Furutani, who was born in San Pedro and is the son-in-law of Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga, is featured in the film, recalling the early days of the Japanese American fishing village on Terminal Island. Another shared oral history is that of union leader and former president of the ILWU Local 13 and ILWU International, David Arian, who passed away this past January. Stories of Los Angeles Harbor Area is directed by Jack Baric and produced by Baric and Stephanie Mardesich.

Time: 1 p.m. March 17

Cost: Free

Details: 800-838-3006; www.brownpapertickets.com

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro