The Port of Long Beach will host energy efficiency and open spaces workshops for those who are interested in applying for the Community Infrastructure Program and the Facilities Improvement Program. These workshops allow participates to gain knowledge on Request for Proposals and criteria. RSVP.

Time: 1 p.m. March 13.

Details: 562-283-7133; www.polb.com/grants.

Venue: 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach