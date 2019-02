On March 9, South Bay Communities Creating Change and District 6 Councilman Dee Andrews will be hosting the Be Healthy, Be Well Festival. Attend the event for free health screenings, prevention education, self-care activities, and nutrition advice.

Time: 10 to 1 p.m. March 9

Cost: Free

Details: rthach@aadapinc.org; (562) 218-9530; www.tinyurl.com/yyavgl3f

Venue: MacArthur Park, 1321 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach