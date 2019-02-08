Cupid and the Brigantine Sunset Sail

By Terelle Jerricks, Managing Editor

Witnessing a sunset with your significant other before eating a gourmet meal aboard a tall ship is not an everyday experience. The Los Angeles Maritime Institute is offering that very opportunity aboard the twin brigantines, the Exy and Irving Johnson.

It’s part of its efforts to raise funds for the TopSail Youth program. The goal is to help at-risk and educationally-disadvantaged youth develop the problem-solving skills and attitudes difficult to teach in a classroom, yet necessary to stay in school and become healthy, productive adults.

The Exy and Irving Johnson were designed by renowned German yacht designer Henry Gruberin the 1930s, but were not built until long after his death. Passengers who manage to snag a reservation will get to experience the twin brigantines rare elegance, nostalgic of an earlier era. Passengers will get to board the Exy Johnson on Feb. 10 and the Irving Johnson on Feb. 14 for two sails around the harbor.

This year’s Sunday, on Feb. 10, excursion is Sweets for the Sweet Sail, which will feature sweet and savory desserts along with hot chocolate, coffee and tea. If you’re in the mood to inbib Valentine spirits with your significant other, the Sweets for the Sweet Sail excursion is bring your own. Tickets: $75 for adults, $25 for children under 12 (LAMI member discount applies).

Feb. 14 is the Valentine’s Day Adventure Dining Sunset Sail, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., where you and yours can enjoy a magical early evening aboard a tall ship. Price includes a delicious dinner, dessert, beverage and a commemorative gift. Wine is not included, but again, it’s BYO aboard.

The tall ships are docked at Berth 84 at the foot of 6th Street near the LA Maritime Museum in San Pedro.

It is recommended that you wear closed-toe, soft-soled shoes as well as layered clothing given that the wind tends to kick up on the water.

Tickets are non-refundable and in the event you are unable to sail, your ticket will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the TopSail Youth Program.

Details: www.lamitopsail.org

Harbor Area Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day:

Blu Restaurant and Lounge

Upscale, yet casual, Blu Restaurant and lounge at San Pedro’s Crowne Plaza Hotel is the spot for great food and live jazz. Dress up, or not, a romantic moment is impossible to miss.

Details: 310-521-8080

Venue: Crowne Plaza Los Angeles Harbor Hotel, 601 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

The Whale & Ale

The Whale & Ale offers a choice of special entrees from sauteed Alaskan sand dabs to Chilean sea bass. Live entertainment also is part the experience at this venerable pub.

Details: 310-832-0363; www.whaleandale.com

Venue: Whale and Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine

Brand new on 7th St., Sebastian’s is offering a Valentine’s Day special three-course dinner for two with your choices of entrées.

Details: 424-342-9062; www.sebastiansmc.com

Venue: Sebastian’s Mediterranean Cuisine, 309 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Baramee Thai Restaurant

This quiet romantic gem of a restaurant in downtown San Pedro is warm, cozy and intimate. It has great food at an affordable price. Make sure you RSVP early.

Details: 310-521-9400

Venue: Baramee Thai Restaurant, 354 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Think Prime

Think Prime is the last great steakhouse in San Pedro, offering every cut of beef you could want. Think Prime also has a piano bar.

Details: 310-221-0415

Venue: Think Prime Steakhouse, 29601 Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes