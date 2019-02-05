Harbor Community Clinic Poster for Women's Health Fair and free mammogram event

Harbor Community Clinic Sponsors Women’s Health Fair

  • 02/05/2019
  • RL Intern

On Feb.12, Harbor Community Clinic is hosting a women’s health fair, where eligible women can obtain a free mammogram. In order to be eligible for the free mammogram, one must be at least 40 years old, uninsured, an independent physician association (IPA) patient, or a My Health Los Angeles participant. These free mammograms take less than an hour and are completely confidential. For the mammogram portion of the event, appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (310) 547-0202 ext. 109. Unlike the mammograms, the rest of the women’s health fair is completely open for the public, no appointment required. This event will take place in the parking lot of the clinic. Take part in this event geared towards providing healthcare and information for the residents of San Pedro and neighboring cities.

Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Feb. 12

Details: www.tinyurl.com/y92vfjky

Venue:  Harbor Community Clinic, 593 W. 6th St. San Pedro



RL Intern