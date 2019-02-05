Harbor Community Clinic Hosts Free Baby Shower

On Feb. 11, Harbor Community Clinic will be holding a free community baby shower to provide aid to pregnant women and new mothers from San Pedro and neighboring communities. At the event, attendees will receive a free diaper bag filled with supplies necessary for pregnant and new moms. In addition, health professionals will be present to advise and answer any questions about the best way to care for the health of your baby and yourself. With games, prizes, and lunch, this event is a great way to get information while still having fun. Enjoy an exciting afternoon surrounded by fellow mothers from the San Pedro area.

Harbor Community Clinic has been serving the community for over 40 years by providing low-cost and no-cost healthcare services to residents in need. From routine physicals to family planning services to STD testing, the clinic’s goal is to make sure that low-income residents of San Pedro and the neighboring areas have easy access to healthcare. For more information about the event, please call (310) 732-5887.

Time: 12 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Details: www.tinyurl.com/yaygxozs

Venue: Harbor Community Clinic, 731 S. Beacon St. San Pedro