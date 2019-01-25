San Pedro Democratic Club Meeting

Secretary of State candidate Ruben Major will attend the San Pedro Democrats January club meeting. He will give a presentation on changes to the county electoral system. The group will also discuss the results of the California Democratic Party Assembly District Election Meeting, the proposal to build a women’s prison in Lancaster, Harbor Area Homeless Counts, and recent events such as the Women’s March.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28

Details: https://ksm570.wixsite.com/spdemoclub

Venue: Think Café, 502 W. 5th St., San Pedro