Random Happening: Jazz Vocalist Judy Wexler Returns to Alvas

Judy Wexler performs at Alvas Showroom in San Pedro Jan 19.

With the cold winter nights we’ve been having it’s the perfect time to get out of the chill and warm up to a night of jazz vocalist Judy Wexler and her outstanding trio at Alvas Showroom.

Wexler has just completed her fifth album, Crowded Heart, which is set for release in May. Collaborating with legendary pianist Alan Pasqua, Crowded Heart presents a program of modern jazz standards, featuring compositions by some of the greatest living jazz writers, including Fred Hersch, Alan Broadbent, Luciana Souza & Larry Klein, Larry Goldings, Gregory Porter, and Rene Marie.

The vocalist has headlined at jazz festivals, performing arts centers, and major jazz clubs both nationally and internationally. She is skilled in the art of nuance as she delivers a range of moods with her crystal-clear vocals. Her previous CD’s have been critically acclaimed and topped national jazz radio charts. Susan Stamberg of NPR Weekend Edition profiled Wexler and said, “Based on the evidence, Judy Wexler can almost sing anything.”

Wexler is known for her inventive interpretations of underexposed gems. She will preview selections from the new album and also perform songs by a diverse mix of jazz and pop legends, including King Pleasure, Louis Armstrong, Sonny Rollins, Richie Havens, Carole King, and Bob Dylan.

On the lineup will be Judy Wexler, vocals; Jeff Colella, piano; Chris Colangelo, bass; and Steve Hass, drums.

Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 19

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 519-1314; tickets https://bit.ly/2SEC3xW, www.judywexler.com

Venue: Alva’s Showroom, 1417 W. 8th Street San Pedro